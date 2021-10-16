Chiara Ferragni: 5 things you (maybe) didn’t know about her

Chiara Ferragni: entrepreneur, influencer, model, designer, philanthropist and mother. An extremely multifaceted personality, without compromises in the pursuit of excellence, who has become one of the most recognizable faces and figures in Italy abroad not only for his personal taste and ability to anticipate trends (let’s not forget: before Chiara Ferragni, the term influencer in Italy did not exist) but also for her being able to tell the present time, always in motion, experiencing the change of the present. And it is the present that Chiara Ferragni always tells, even in the interview contained in the October issue of Vogue Italia (which also sees her protagonist on the cover), in which she dismantles the myth of the “strong woman” to tell, for once, the fragility not as a defect but as a peculiarity that can, if observed from the right point of view, become real strength. But do you really know everything about Chiara Ferragni? Here are five things you may not have known about Chiara Ferragni.

1 He had a passion for (a) Barbie. (And had a short “agricultural” adventure)

Chiara Ferragni loved Barbies as a child. All? Not really. His favorite has always been Barbie Malibu. It is therefore no coincidence that Mattel has decided to dedicate a Barbie to her: when it is said to turn the dreams of a child into reality. Older, as she reveals herself, to support herself she did several jobs from the model to (just one day) topping the fields of Pizzighettone. “Then they never called me again,” he admitted candidly.

2 She fell in love (like everyone else) with Leonardo di Caprio. But she didn’t ask him for a selfie together

At 11, Chiara, like everyone else, had a crush on Leonardo DiCaprio. As she reveals herself in a video reaction it happened that, recently, she found him nearby during (apparently) a amfAR Gala. On that occasion she wanted to ask him for a selfie but: “He had too many bodyguards. So my friend and I left it alone.”

3 He chose his son’s name in a very “particular” way

The name of the little Leone, the first son of Chiara Ferragni, is the result of a coincidence and a chance of destiny. In fact, Chiara liked the name Leone but Fedez didn’t like it too much. Then one day, the rapper opened a book of names at random with Mika and Manuel Agnelli present and Leone came out on the first try. And Leo was.

4 Chiara Ferragni’s mother is a thriller writer

If Chiara’s sisters are a model (Valentina) and the other dentist (Francesca), Chiara’s mother exercises a “peculiar” profession to say the least. Marina di Guardo, in fact, mother of Chiara Ferragni is an acclaimed thriller writer published by Mondadori who recently published her latest book: Blood Red Dress Code.

5 Has a favorite TV series

It is often said that Chiara Ferragni has a real obsession for musicals which she herself has denied. She likes them, that’s true, but not that much (though Grease remains one of his favorite films). She herself admitted that, of all television series, her favorite is one: Friends. And who knows what the imminent arrival of his very personal TV series do not take inspiration from the style of the five friends at Central Perk.

At the opening. Chiara Ferragni for Vogue Italia.

Photo Scandebergs (Stefano Colombini and Alberto Albanese). Poppy Kain styling. All Chanel