Chiara Ferragni and Fedez with the whole family at the first “The Ferragnez”

The most spied, loved and followed family in Italy (and not only) is all at the Odeon in Milan where the TV series about his life is presented. And the influencer entrepreneur, in a petrol green Dior dress, is beautiful

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez present their new TV series The Ferragnez (arriving on Amazon Prime from December 9) at the Odeon cinema in Milan. The influencer and the singer, welcomed by a crowd of fans, arrive with the baby Ferragnez Leone and Vittoria and parade on the red carpet with parents, sisters, grandparents: the evening, with many VIP friends, is… a family affair. The most prominent family in Italy (and beyond) is like and better than the Kardashians – PHOTO | VIDEO

CHIARA IN GREEN DIOR DRESS – Beautiful Chiara in an petrol green Dior tulle dress, made for her by Maria Grazia Chiuri (present at the evening). Her sisters Valentina – with her boyfriend Luca Vezil – and Francesca – with her musician companion Riccardo Nicoletti – and her mother Marina Di Guardo – in pairs – parade very elegant in black. And there is also dad Marco Ferragni, with his partner Paola Regonelli.

FEDEZ WITH THE WEB STAR GRANDMA – Fedez (Federico Lucia in the registry office) wanted his father Franco, his mother manager Annamaria Berrinzaghi and his grandmother Luciana Violini, who became a web star at the age of 80. The most spied, loved and followed family in Italy (and beyond) is all here. And in the docu-reality about his life. Bye bye Kardashian: America’s most famous clan is outdated. The 13 million followers of Fedez and the over 25 million of Chiara Ferragni, crowned by Forbes “the most powerful influencer in fashion”, will discover the behind the scenes of the life of the Ferragnez: Chiara’s second pregnancy, Fedez’s first participation in Sanremo , the firstborn Leo and the birth of Vittoria. Did you think you’ve seen it all before?

