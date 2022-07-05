Chiara Ferragni and Rossy de Palma, protagonists in the Schiaparelli parade

Schiaparelli yesterday opened the catwalk Paris Haute Couture with a collection baptized ‘Born Again’ (Reborn), an ode to the ability of fashion to offer beauty in an increasingly complex world.

In a parade full of stars, like the singers Rita Ora and Anittathe actresses Emma Watson and Rossy de Palmathe influencer Chiara Ferragni and the designer Olivier Rousteigamong others, the creative director of Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry, wanted to offer a parenthesis to the intellectual debates that exhaust the industry.

Chiara Ferragni with Rita Ora and Anitta. Instagram

for this line fall-winter 2022/2023velvet was in fact the prevailing fabric in silhouettes that marked the waist and were voluminous on the hips, like a satin crepe skirt that drew a flower on the front.





The parade took place at the entrance of the Museum of Decorative Artsat the Louvre Palace, which is hosting from this Wednesday a retrospective dedicated to the Italian dressmaker Elsa Schiaparelli (1890-1973), with the aim of recovering the figure of one of the legends of the 20th century, known especially for her creations surrealists and their fuchsia pink.

