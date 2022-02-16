Chiara Ferragni and the stars at New York Fashion Week

Also New York rekindles the engines of fashion with Fashion Week which has attracted many celebrities, including international ones like ours Chiara Ferragni. The Cremonese influencer did not want to give up the glamorous appointment, not even for Valentine’s Day, reaching the Big Apple in time for the Carolina Herrera fashion show. Her first day in New York was promptly documented via social media and, in addition to a beauty look that again bears the signature of Manuele Mameli, she showed off a super glamorous outfit.

Chiara Ferragni and the stars who attended the New York Fashion Week

Returning to New York after two years, Ferragni opted for a black & white look by Marc Jacobs, consisting of micro top and matchy matchy bomber, complete with gloves. To accompany his look a sparkling Prada minibag. The first look, however, is somewhat reminiscent of style Gossip Girlwith animalier miniskirt to match the blazer, total black crew neck and red tights.

Chiara Ferragni she is not the only celebrity to have attended New York Fashion Week. Drew Barrymore for example she was spotted in the company of Alicia Silverstone on the occasion of the fashion show of Christian Siriano. Very elegant too Katie Holmesin a total white suit for the Alice + Olivia. Lea Michele also appeared for the same show, wearing a black & white suit. On the catwalk, on the other hand, he could not miss it Bella Hadid. The supermodel walked the runway for Proenza Schouler. After grossing his first Oscar nomination, Ariana DeBose from West Side Story attended New York Fashion Week wearing a romantic floral minidress.

The actress admired the parade of Carolina Herrera wearing a fuchsia maison dress with an all-over floral print. And she wasn’t the only one to admire Herrera’s work. They also attended the show Leonie Hanne, Alexandra Daddario And Sabrina Carpenter. Looking forward to admire it The wonderful Mrs. Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan wore a sugar paper suit for Sergio Hudson.

Comes straight from Euphoria Maude Apatow. For the occasion, the actress wore a cut out dress by Rodarte. Instead Madelaine Petsch after Paris he returns to be talked about. The actress of Riverdale attended the show of Tory Burch wearing a cream colored pleated skirt and strapless top.

Also Aimee Lou Wood from Sex Education showed her fashion support with a long midnight blue coat and yellow dress.

READ ALSO: Anna Caterina Masotti: a story of family fashion, a story of Italian excellence in the world