Chiara Ferragni hits with revealing animal print catsuit

One of the most anticipated events by fashionistas at heart, without a doubt, is the Fashion Week. A few days ago in Milan, firms like Fendi left us more than stunned with the trends that experts predict for this year. But now it was the turn of Parisbeing the venue that receives haute couture parades with collections from firms such as Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Coperni and Robert Cavalli, that until now they have decreed how this and the next one is dressed season.

Robert Cavalli was a total statement that in 2022 fashion is fierce, creating garments with the perfect fusion between fashion street life of New York and the elegance of the Royal Palace of Capodimonte, a masterpiece in the hands of Fausto Puglisiwhere floral prints and Animal Print were protagonists of his FW 22 collection. A guest who could not miss in the front row was chiara ferraginiwho did not hesitate to wear a bold, daring and sensual look,

The fashion influencer made it clear to us that her closet is one step ahead, as it is already full of the most promising and revealing garments of 2022, since her outfit featured a catsuita garment that is apparently the new top street style basic of the year.



Photo: Instagram @chiaraferragni

Chiara Ferragni has the hottest catsuit of the season

the style of the italian businesswoman stands out miles away, for always adding the most flattering trends to her outfitsjust as he did on this occasion, in which he did not hesitate to wear a cut out catsuit by Roberto Cavalli, with whom chiara ferragini swept in Paris.

Through her Instagram, the influencer shared a photo carousel with her more than 26 million followers where she showed her lookwhich featured a catsuit that it would be impossible for it to go unnoticed, since this piece in the hands of Fausto Puglisi stands out by keeping in mind the trend cut out and a print Animal Printwhich already heads the trends for the next season.



Photo: Instagram @chiaraferragni

chiara ferragini accompanied the outfit with a black leather trench coat, which was the sexy but elegant twist that placed this outfits as one of the favorites and most memorable of the Fashion Week in Paris.



Photo: Instagram @chiaraferragni

Chiara She complemented her look with black heels with a gold tip. She wore very strong makeup in the eye area, placing dark shadows to create a smoky makeup with a cat eye that highlighted her look, combined with a nude lipstick with pink sparkles. And in order not to detract from her outfit, the influencer chose to wear her hair up with a side-parted hairstyle and a low bun.



Photo: Instagram @chiaraferragni

