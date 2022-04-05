Chiara Ferragni, outburst on the face for stress and hormones: her message

The well-known influencer wife of Fedez talked about her problems with acne and showed the rash she had after her husband’s surgery, launching a message of body positivity

For Chiara Ferragni the image is very important, but that’s not all and she proved it once again by taking a cue from a small health problem she had while her husband Fedez was hospitalized to throw a message of body positivity. She, who is the influencer par excellence, does not want to “influence” only on which bag to buy or which shoes to wear, but also on how to live the relationship with one’s body. That is why you spoke openly about one rash on the facealso posting the pictures without makeup.

Chiara Ferragni and skin problems – Publishing photos with and without make-up of the outburst she had on her face in recent days, Chiara Ferragni said: “For most of my life as a teenager / adult, my biggest physical insecurity was my skin: I have always had rashes / acne and showing my skin when it was inflamed was very stimulating for me. Over the past 6 years my skin has changed and improved a lot – what really helped me was balance my hormones with inositol (quite natural), live a happier life and don’t think about it too much. Every now and then I have outbursts, and it’s totally ok and I’ve made peace with the situation. “

The stress for Fedez’s hospitalization – Chiara Ferragni then spoke specifically about the outburst she recently had: “The day we were finally discharged from the hospital I had a bad rash on the right side of the chin: I blame mine hormones + obviously a very high level of stress. I could have avoided talking about it and showing it but then I thought .. Why not talk about it? We also need to normalize the days when the skin is ugly and don’t give in to the pressure of always being perfect. “

Difficult days – Chiara Ferragni and Fedez have faced perhaps the most difficult days of their lives. Not that in the past it was all roses, since they also experienced the hospitalization of their children, first Leone for an ear problem, then Vittoria for a virus, and they themselves had Covid. Fedez’s pancreatic cancer, however, is certainly the most serious health problem with which the Ferragni-Lucia family has found itself struggling. In the photos taken in the days between the discovery of the tumor and the operation, the faces of Chiara and Fedez appeared marked by the tiredness and from worry. Chiara has now also shown the outburst for which she blames her hormones and, in fact, the enormous stress for her husband’s operation.

What is inositol – As we have seen Chiara Ferragni said that to balance her hormones and fight the problem of pimples she resorted to the use ofinositol. What is that? It is a biologically derived compound that has long been misleadingly called vitamin B7 in the past. Structurally it is similar to glucose, but it is not a sugar. It can be synthesized by the body and taken with the diet, especially it is found in foods such as cereals, nuts, melons and oranges. However, that present in food is insoluble and poorly absorbable. AND a pseudovitamina of the B complexbut not a real vitamin because the organism alone is able to synthesize it in sufficient quantity in the kidneys. However, his is sometimes needed integration for pathologies such as anxiety disorders, polytheistic ovary syndrome and metabolic syndromes.

Chiara Ferragni and the polycystic ovary – In the past Chiara Ferragni talked about her problem with thepolycystic ovary (why he takes inositol) and explained: “I saw several doctors and one of them told me that I had polycystic ovary syndrome and that it would probably be very difficult for me to have children in the future. I didn’t want kids at the time, I wasn’t even in the right relationship, but the idea that I couldn’t have them had terrified me. pushed me to take care of my body and mind in a totally different way. I started therapy, I began to focus on other things, to play sports and also to follow my instincts and my heart. “On that occasion, Chiara explained how everything changed for her when she started to worry less and take really caring for her body and mind. In 2016 then she met Fedez with which in a short time he put up family and she also pointed out that when they decided to have children, they arrived rather quickly, so contrary to what she was told, polycystic ovary syndrome it didn’t stop her from becoming a mother. She commented on this milestone of her saying “it’s crazy as the mental health it also affects our physical health “.