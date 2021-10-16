Chiara Ferragni talks about herself on Vogue Italia: from the favorite Barbie to the Pizzighettone cimare

CREMONA – Chiara Ferragni is for the first time on the cover of Vogue Italia, one of the most prestigious and authoritative magazines in the fashion world. “I have had many other covers of Vogue, starting with Vogue Spain, Turkey, Mexico, China and Hong Kong, but being Italian I’ve always dreamed of being on the cover of Vogue Italia», Commented the most famous influencer and entrepreneur from Cremona in the world.

In the interview contained in the October issue of Vogue Italia, Chiara Ferragni – entrepreneur, influencer, model, designer, philanthropist and mother – dismantles the myth of the “strong woman” to tell, for once, fragility not as a defect but as a peculiarity that can, if observed from the right point of view, become real strength.

And then: «The great illusion of social media is that they make us believe that everyone is better off than us. I also show the fragility of myself, because I want to break the myth that there are perfect lives. I took the time to digest the negative things that happened to me, but then I told them ».

FIVE SMALL CONFESSIONS. Chiara talks about herself and gives a few episodes of her life little known, or perhaps even unknown to most, to the Vogue Italia interview.

1) As a child she loved the Barbie Malibu. Years later Mattel dedicated a doll to her and her childhood dreams became reality. When she was older, as she herself reveals, to support herself she did several jobs from the model to top the fields of Pizzighettone, but only one day, then – as she herself admitted – “they didn’t call me anymore”.

2) Like all girls, Chiara also had a crush on Leonardo DiCaprio. As she herself reveals at an amfAR Gala. she found him nearby, but was unable to take a selfie with him because he was surrounded by bodyguards.

3) An anecdote concerns the name of his firstborn, the result of a coincidence and a case of fate. To Chiara, in fact, the name Lion liked but a Fedez not too much. Then one day, the rapper opened a book of names at random with Mika and Manuel Agnelli present and Leone came out on the first try. And Leo was.

4) Chiara’s sisters are a model (Valentina) and the other dentist (Francesca). Chiara’s mother – Marina di Guardo – is an acclaimed thriller writer published by Mondadori who recently published her latest book: Dress Code Rosso Sangue.

5) Chiara’s favorite television series is Friends. And perhaps the imminent arrival of his very personal TV series could have been inspired by the style of the five friends in Central Park.