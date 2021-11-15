Chiara Ferragni turns to electric cars. And presents Bmw «The iX» – Corriere.it

The digital entrepreneur shows off with the new 100 percent electric car from the Bavarian house, launched during Your Bmw Week. But not his first automotive experience

Chiara Ferragni, not from today, one of the most famous and important influencers on the planet. Star (and icon) of international fashion, in the last period the 34-year-old from Cremona (24.5 million followers on Instagram) has diversified and expanded her business, weaving commercial canvases and starting partnerships with various multinationals. One of these with the car manufacturer BMW.

Galeotto was… Instagram

Just these days, Chiara Ferragni has published a post on Instagram that portrays her next to the latest model of the Bavarian house: The iX, the Sav – acronym for Sport activity vehicle – one hundred percent electric launched by the Munich giant on the occasion of the Your Bmw Week of 13-20 November. If the content posted by Ferragni is nothing more than an adv (or advertising if you prefer) to the German manufacturer, it should be stressed that BMW, for some time now, has been using social media and testimonials from the fashion world to lower, or rather rejuvenate its target. . The choice of the best known Italian digital entrepreneur – very sensitive to the issue of sustainability – goes precisely in this direction: intercepting an audience, the young one, often far from traditional media.

Not the first time

Two months ago, on September 23 to be exact, Chiara Ferragni had posed (and posted) for the test drive of the new BMW iX full electric, taking the opportunity to launch the look racing – the competition suit – of his fashion brand. The post on Instagram, needless to say, was full of likes and comments.

The Ferragnez and the BMWs

Fedez, husband of Chiara Ferragni, a well-known car enthusiast. His garage full of models, all in the name of luxury and elegance. Inevitable considering his wife … When, on September 1, 2018, the Ferragnez – who will be the protagonists of a docuseries on Prime Video in December – got married, he promised to give her only BMW cars. And have our word: from 2020 one X7 with 400 horsepower (and market value close to 100 thousand euros) makes a fine show of itself in the family villa.

