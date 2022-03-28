Chiara Ferragni with her children: they are waiting for Fedez to return home. Photo

Protagonists of the day, with three important stars, Jupiter and Neptune, accompanied by poetic and dreamer Mercury. It is a pity that the Moon at the zenith is committed to giving you against, in reality equally idealistic, spiritual, with a touch of religiosity at times even bigoted. You feel that the material plane is not enough for you, there must be more and you are determined to seek it. Reality, in fact, is close to you, as the nervous Saturn in the twelfth house implies: it intimates you to put your feet on the ground, but you make him marameo by continuing to flutter with the flying carpet of the dream.

Love and eros: today it is an open fight with mum, but the toad that hopped on your stomach unlined … you immediately make peace, because you are always her kind-hearted puppies! Relaxed relationships also with brothers, children, friends, in short, when you always look for the best side in others and, instead of defects, you aim to see the qualities, it is easier to be at peace with yourself and with others. If everyone thought and behaved like you, there would be no more wars in the world!

Work and money: your boss has a nice saying that you should hurry up, just him or her who just observes and, with the excuse of supervising the work of others … takes long naps under the eyes of all … In his case, the gain is always higher commitment, but you are not inclined to envy, even if you are sure that in that role you would do his job at least four times. Many intellectual curiosities to fill by reading, discussing and comparing yourself with the world.

Well being: a thread of sore feet does not matter and the same goes for the capricious liver. They are the weak points of your sign, so you could have expected it. Nothing serious, however: your tenant Jupiter protects your health and apart from these small road accidents you can run, jump and dance on the streets of life without being affected by anything, nor by the nighttime temperature changes, nor by the recently a little too much distance. lasso, especially in demonstrations in favor of peace … In short, you are protected by the great bronze shield of the king of the gods and above all by your optimism and always positive thinking: keep it up, you are to be imitated.