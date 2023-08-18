Chiara Ferragni’s Favorite Sunglasses This Season and Five Other Models to Invest in This Fall

What Chiara Ferragni, the world’s most famous businesswoman, model, mother, designer and influencer, wears is a hit while supplies last.

This time he’s done it with those sunglasses we used to associate with cycling long ago, but he balenciaga brought fashion closer to becoming their favorite Kim Kardashian one of two Justin BiberWhich they wear in their street style, concerts or red carpets.

With what glasses has Chiara Ferragni been viewed recently?

take note: With a futuristic design, oval shaped frame and overall look of the sunglasses, more sporty and attractive than the classic models, metal sunglasses are more and more common among international celebrities.

Such is its power, that Chiara Ferragni has spent possibly her favorite day of the year (free from obligations) in Ibiza, but without forgetting her role as fashion prescriber, with a model of metallic sunglasses that she created There is an uproar.

trendy sunglasses balenciaga And Chiara Ferragni has been gaining strength and followers in the universe for months Glasses. Looking back a bit, we saw them at Fashion Week Paris Of Fall-Winter 2022-23where the Italian star wore them in her own version black colour Giving elegance, mystery, strength and power to any style.

When did these sunglasses become popular?

It’s important to point out that, like most trends, this is nothing new, but He acted in the 1990s and 2000s. and now even more 20 years later They have re-emerged with more force than ever among the TikTok generation, which has reclaimed everything that made history. However, whereas in earlier times glasses were specifically meant to protect our eyes from the sun’s UV rays, they have now become a fashion accessory that allows us to do just that. Create new styles, take risks and be All Original All we want, while giving individuality to each of our outfits.

Do you want glasses like Chiara Ferragni?

