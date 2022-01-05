Chiara Ferragni’s look is Cruella style for a super fluffy winter

There romantic revolution by Chiara Ferragni is all in style! After being locked in the house with Fedez due to Covid, the digital entrepreneur showed off a sensational and very original look for the first negative release: shiny patent leather leggings, college sweatshirt and spotted white faux-fur.

An outfit that conveys a powerful message, underlined by the Romantic Revolution sweatshirt with the phrase “love whoever you like”That shouts freedom in a loud voice.

But it is on the fur that we want to focus. Who has not immediately thought of Cruella De Mon? Although, the most stylish reference is to the Cruella played by Emma Stone in 2021: glamorous and super cool.

A very stylish fur, but don’t worry: no Dalmatians have been mistreated!

We saw her in a bathrobe, in pajamas and slippers and without make-up, but Chiara Ferragni is back and no one is as trendy as her! As soon as she was negativized, she immediately ran to Palazzo Parigi for lunch, wearing one ecological fur speckled on a white background.

The trend of furry coats, soft and welcoming even in this early 2022 and after the beloved teddy coat it’s time to get our fur jackets. The perfect match is shown by the influencer: amphibious boots with chains, leather leggings and sweatshirt – or if we want a more glamorous look we focus on a cut-out sweater or a basic turtleneck.