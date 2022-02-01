Chiara Giordano, ex-wife Raoul Bova / Why did the marriage end? Now there is…

WHO IS CHIARA GIORDANO, FORMER WIFE RAOUL BOVA

Chiara Giordano was the wife of the sex symbol actor Raoul Bova for thirteen years. Their divorce in 2013 caused quite a stir and ended up in all the major gossip magazines. A notable role in the story was played by Rocío Muñoz Morales, for whom Raoul Bova authentically lost his mind: and so it was goodbye to Chiara, perfect wife and mother. Of course, the pain for the loss of her husband and immediate point of reference was great.

In the mind of the Italians, Chiara Giordano it was there Jennifer Aniston Italian, the soap and water girl able with her simplicity to win the heart of one of the hottest actors at the moment. There was a lot of talk about her, even inappropriately, in the months following the separation, then nothingness, the spotlight fell on her: for everyone she was now only “the ex-wife of Raoul Bova”.

EX WIFE RAOUL BOVA: NOW WITH ANDREA EVANGELISTA

Over the time Chiara Giordano has regained that serenity that has always distinguished it. At forty-eight she surprised everyone by launching into an actress career, playing a nice veterinarian on television, Dr. Giordy. As for her love life, after the separation with Bova, Chiara Giordano had a relationship with Michele Cascavilla, owner of the brand Sheets. Currently, however, she has a partner with whom she is very much in love, the dancer and choreographer Andrea Evangelista, fifteen years younger than her: “I met him in the world of dance competitions – he tells al Corriere della Sera – There are people you like at first sight. In fact, I had had men who were not very sunny. It’s part of the fact that when you’re young, you think you can fix everything yourself. Now, I want a smiling, cheerful and happy man like me. At first, nothing happened, I wasn’t ready. We met again last year, when I was shooting Giordy and I was open to the world, because I had also found my professional path. Seeing him again was really nice. I didn’t know how old she was, because when you dance, you communicate with something else: they are energies that meet. And the age difference is a burden if there is a difference in experiences, but if I speak and you understand me, you can’t hear it “.

