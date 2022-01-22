Chiara Picchi, a young doctor of the Corriere.it emergency room, dies

from Cesare Giuzzi and Eleonora Lanzetti

He was 39 years old and for just over five years he had been working as an emergency and general medicine doctor at Macedonio Melloni, clinic headed by Asst Fatebenefratelli-Sacco in Milan. The doctor Chiara Picchi was originally from Ivrea (Turin) but in 1997 she moved with her family to Pavia where she completed her studies at the Foscolo high school and later on to the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Pavia. He was traveling towards Milan along the A7 motorway when, on Thursday 20 January at 8.15 pm, his car collided with another car with two men on board. Her condition immediately appeared desperate and the 39-year-old, in cardiac arrest, was rushed to the San Matteo hospital in Pavia, where she had specialized in internal medicine, but there was nothing for her to do. Various vehicles from the fire brigade, the traffic police, a car, three ambulances and the Como helicopter rescue service intervened on the spot.

The investigations The accident just before the exit of Binasco. The rescuers transported one of the other two injured, a 41-year-old, in red code and in serious conditions to the Polyclinic, while the second, 47, ended up in green at the Humanitas in Rozzano. The carriageway was closed for several hours in order to carry out surveys and remove the vehicles. The dynamics of the clash are still being examined by the traffic police. According to preliminary information, it seems that along the roadway there was a third vehicle, broken down. Then the two cars, coming from the same direction, would collide. Visibility checks in progress in that stretch, even if it seems there was no fog in those hours.

Immense humanity and dedication Pain and grief of the friends who sui social media remember the happy moments spent together and the patients who remember their immense humanity and dedication: Your smile will never go out. Hello Chiara. Your smile was our best gift. We will continue to love and remember you for the extraordinary person you were and always will be for all of us. We want to remember you so always with a smile on our lips, always willing to help others and available to anyone. Have a good trip doctor. I’m picturing you with your gorgeous smile and your hair in the air. Your immense joy of living will remain etched in my soul.