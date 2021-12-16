Chiariello: “De Laurentiis no longer wants Insigne. Marotta ‘cheated’ Higuain”

The journalist Umberto Chiariello made some statements to the microphones of Super Sport 21, a program broadcast on the Channel 21 broadcaster, analyzing the “case” Lorenzo Insigne. The captain and striker of the Campania association has an expiring contract with Napoli and could soon agree with a new club. Here are his words: “Aurelio De Laurentiis he does not want Insigne, things are now clear and it is useless to go around them. If she really wanted to, she wouldn’t make him an inadmissible offer. “

Umberto Chiariello then added during his speech: “Napoli has proposed to the player a figure much lower than the salary currently received by Insigne. Consequently, there is no desire to keep him in the Campania capital, otherwise he would increase his salary, not decrease it. Watch out for it.Inter. Marotta recently declared that an important club has the obligation to think of a footballer like Insigne, a great player who will release himself in 2022. Marotta is the same manager who cheated us Higuain (Juventus paid the release clause to Napoli, ed)“.