Chiariello editorial: “After Spalletti’s decisions, Napoli have abandoned the game”

In the course of ‘Campania Sport’ on Channel 21, the journalist Umberto Chiariello commented in his editorial the equal of Napoli with Sassuolo: “When Defrel bagged the Sassuolo overtaking goal in the 93rd minute, we saw the witches. A dominated, won and swept game thrown to the winds. Luckily there is technology nowadays that doesn’t solve everything but good things do. The referee Pizzuto, a carneade, was very bad, he got them all wrong. So much so that there was a clear foul by Berardi that he had not seen, luckily the Var saved him. There had already been another very wrong interpretation on the equalizer, there was a foul on Rrahamani, a huge mistake.

We don’t have to get involved in the final 20 minutes with Milan, the second half in Moscow or the first hour of tonight, but even today we saw a Napoli deserving of the first place it retains, which dominated the game for an hour. But Napoli decimated by injuries and after Spalletti’s imprudent decisions abandoned the match. You can’t get a center forward to score in an area by giving him the opportunity to stop the ball from his chest, put it on the ground and kick first without intervening by Koulibaly and Mario Rui. This mistake of never being attached to the opponent we pay often and willingly, the whole game changed there. But it changed first when Spalletti made a mistake, Fabian got hurt and there was a logical replacement with Demme. About half an hour is missing and if you take away Mertens and immediately after Lozano you have completely checked Napoli and lowered it. What team is it with Politano, Elmas and Petagna, how can it affect and hurt the opponent? How can you think without dribbling more than keeping the ball with Petagna and keeping the 2-0. You have to think about hurting your opponent, you have a Mertens in a moment of absolute grace, you have Lozano who is quicksilver. You gave up all arrows and didn’t let Ounas in, Politano was run over by Kiriakopoulos on that wing.

Napoli are in the running for the Scudetto tonight, they have shown themselves to be a great team but to be so fully you need to make sense. You have to take some deserved victories home. Tonight a new element of concern is added: Spalletti is doing an extraordinary job but he is fighting for something he has never won. He was the first to be afraid of flying tonight. It’s a hiccup but what worries most is that Atalanta is there on Saturday and Napoli have lost three fundamental pieces: Insigne, Fabian and Koulibaly. We’ll see if any of these three recover, but this draw weighs heavily on the Azzurri’s mind like a boulder. Indeed, you can also breathe for the narrow escape, because if the match had lasted another 10 minutes longer, Napoli would have lost for sure because it had come out. Spalletti in Naples there is a saying: ‘who does not hold courage nun se cocca ch’ ‘e femmene belle’, and tonight I think you went blank“.