Chiariello’s editorial: “That’s why they took Lobotka! Bravo Spalletti in the crisis!”

In the course of ‘Campania Sport’ on Channel 21, the journalist Umberto Chiariello commented Napoli’s 4-0 to Lazio in his usual editorial: “In the previous two league matches, Napoli had had the opportunity to climb the top of the standings alone. He had not succeeded, indeed between the championship and the cup he was defeated twice against Inter and in Moscow. The fear in Naples was spreading, it was thought that the team would give up. The concern was strong, because with the long-term injuries of Osimhen, of Anguissa, not too short, the Covid cases of Politano and Demme and the ailments of Insigne and Fabian; Napoli was thought to melt like snow in the sun. It seemed like a dejà vu like last year with Gattuso. But then it happens that tonight 40 thousand flock to the Maradona precisely to remember their eternal hero. That chubby and slightly funny little man who, one summer day in July 84 ‘, kicked that ball to the sky, giving the dream Scudetto to all the Neapolitans. That little man was a giant, a man damned for himself and for his life, which ended too soon for excesses and bad company. But a genius and above all a man who has always thought of representing the southern hemisphere. And Naples was his south, and he allowed the redemption of a people.

Tonight there was this symbiosis in the sky, between the Neapolitan people in tears and their eternal hero. It was a moving and wonderful evening that brought an extraordinary image of Naples to the world. I remember that one day Maradona arrived late at the stadium from Arab countries to attend the Naples-Rome match. When he entered there was a crazy vibration, I saw that the team felt this electric shock and played one of the best games of the Benitez era. Today I believe that the defeat of Milan, which would have given further weight to this team if they really had the Peter Pan syndrome, because the responsibility would have been even greater in not being able to win. On the side then there was Sarri, the man who had brought great beauty to Naples, and there was Immobile who returned to score. And all those who said that Mertens was finished, it is true he has given little since he renewed the contract but it is still Dries Mertens.

We saw a first half at supersonic speed, we saw a player tonight, Lobotka, who finally figured out why someone went to get him. It’s not that bin painted by many. We saw a stellar Napoli in the first half dominating far and wide with three goals, in the second half always commanding the game naturally, so much so that Ospina did not touch the ball, and then closed with 4-0. The symbols of this race are all enclosed in our center forward. Mertens scored goals n.138 and 139, DM same initials as Diego Maradona, and scored in the tenth minute. Are these divine signals from the god of football? And then Dries plays with the 14 as another champion, Johan Cruyff. This is where all the magic of this evening is contained.

I have to say a good guy to Spalletti who was able to manage the crisis with strong words, taking the helm and responsibility of this boat himself, saying that the team is there and it is strong. Tonight it proved another hoax, that Napoli is not true that they have no spare parts. Whoever entered did well. Napoli are the first solo in a cycle of five deadly games: on Wednesday there is Sassuolo who shattered Milan with the game, then there is Atalanta who went on to win in Turin against Juve who are in the plague more total causes capital gains. At the end of this cycle there will be Leicester and Empoli and then Milan in the typical week. That Milan that I took the liberty of saying that he would not have held, was Inter the real opponent, and Inter remain at 4 points“.