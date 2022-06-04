Chic skirt: how to wear it according to Angelina Jolie’s style

Andearthy, elegant, incurably cool. Angelina Jolie is the most minimalist and refined perennial star, not only on red carpet but also in day fashion. Especially today she turns 47 and is the queen of classic skirts in a modern version.

Angelina Jolie, sexy but elegant fashion icon

Standing one meter and 69 centimeters tall, the star of “Eternals” And “Maleficent” it has a slender and curvilinear physique that it enhances with essential lines and elegant necklines. The recurring leitmotiv in gala dresses is reinvented in a sober and refined key for formal day commitments.

Elegance with her rhymes with sensuality and the symbol of this fashion diktat is the pencil skirt. A key piece loved by the actress and human rights activist, who collects it in shades of whiteof the beige he was born in black. The latter better if with it split high, to combine with crewneck top in shiny fabric and at maxi belt in the same color.

The corolla midi skirt

If you rely on the stylist trusted Jason Bolden, for off-duty looks he is still infallible with that mix of practicality, timeless elegance and an inevitable modern twist. As the corolla skirt cut on the bias, which possesses in numerous specimens and in various lengths but always in the neutral palettes.

With the gray one in length midi at the ankle, she wears the classic white t-shirt from the boxy line that leaves the right ease to the generous chest. And it adds cool accessories like the mules by Salvatore Ferragamo and the bag Capucine by Louis Vuitton in khaki canvas and colored leather caramel.

The chic longuette in black leather

In any case, the actress’s specialty is the elegant sheath dress. Which, thanks to the trendy materials and proportions, over time always manages to reinvent in exquisitely versions up-to-date. One of the most successful examples of all is the outfit in black and white playing with contrasting texture.

With the white silk blouse impalpable slightly oversized even in the sleeves, combined with the pencil skirt in black skin with a high waist and a mid-knee hem. Which are completed with the precious amulet in Emerald and with the décolleté stiletto in Black paint, with a slightly rounded tip.

