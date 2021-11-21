World

Chicago, 14 thieves enter Louis Vuitton, steal $ 120,000 worth of goods and run away: the video

The police department of Oak Brook, a suburb of Chicago (Illinois, USA), released the images recorded by the internal cameras of a Louis Vuitton store burglarized in a few seconds by a very fast gang of thieves. According to the police reconstruction, 14 strangers with covered faces entered the shop and stole about $ 120,000 worth of goods, stealing them from the shelves under the astonished eyes of those present and then fleeing in three different vehicles. Law enforcement is working to identify the wrongdoers.

