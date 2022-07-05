Chicago: 6 killed in shooting at 4th of July parade

A man opened fire from a rooftop on Monday at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and causing hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers to babies and children on bicycles ran away in terror, police said.

Authorities said an individual believed to be a person of interest in the shooting was taken into custody overnight by police after an hours-long search in and around Highland Park, an affluent community of about 30,000 on Chicago’s north shore.

The shooting on July 4 joins other events that have shattered the rituals of American life.

In recent months, schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have become the scene of massacres. This time around, bloodshed ensues as the nation tries to find a reason to celebrate its founding and the ties that still hold it together.

“It definitely hits you a lot harder when it’s not only your hometown but it’s happening right in front of you,” said resident Ron Tuazon as he and a friend returned to the parade route Monday night to collect chairs, blankets and a children’s bicycle that he and his family abandoned when the shooting began.

“Now it’s business as usual,” Tuazon said of what he called yet another American atrocity. “We don’t even blink anymore. Until the laws change, it’s going to be more of the same.”

The shots were fired at a point along the parade route where many residents had lined up earlier in the day to get a prime view of the annual celebration.

The dozens of bullets fired forced hundreds of parade-goers to flee, some of them bloodied.

In their wake they left a trail of abandoned objects that showed daily life that was suddenly and violently interrupted: A half-eaten bag of potato chips; a box of chocolate chip cookies scattered on the grass; a child’s Chicago Cubs cap.

“There is nowhere safe,” said Barbara Harte, 73, a Highland Park resident who, fearing a mass shooting, had stayed away from the parade but then ventured out of her home.

Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said Robert E. Crimo III was pulled over by an officer while driving about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of where the shooting occurred, several hours after police reported photo of the man and a picture of his silver Honda Fit, and warn the public that he was probably armed and dangerous. Authorities initially said he was 22, but an FBI bulletin and Crimo’s social media said he was 21.

Police declined to identify Crimo as a suspect for now, but said identifying him as a person of interest, sharing his name and other information publicly was an important step.

Christopher Covelli, a spokesman for the Lake County Serious Crimes Task Force, told a news conference that several of the victims died at the crime scene and that one of them was taken to a hospital and died there. Police did not give details about the victims or the injured.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said all five people who died in the parade were adults and she had no information on the sixth victim who died at the hospital.

One of the deceased was a Mexican citizen, Roberto Velasco, director of the North America unit at the Mexican Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter. Two other Mexicans were wounded, he added.

The NorthShore University Health Center received 26 patients after the attack. All but one had gunshot wounds, said Dr. Brigham Temple, medical director of emergency preparedness. Their ages ranged from 8 to 85, and Temple estimated that four or five patients were children.

Temple noted that 19 of the patients were treated and released. Others were transferred to other hospitals, while two patients remained at Highland Park Hospital in stable condition.

“It is devastating that a celebration of America has been torn apart by our uniquely American plague,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker told a news conference.

“I’m furious because it doesn’t have to be this way…while we celebrate the 4th of July only once a year, mass shootings have become a weekly, yes, weekly American tradition,” he added.

Authorities reported that the gunman fired at around 10:15 a.m., when the parade was three-quarters complete.

According to Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill, the assailant apparently used a “high-powered rifle” to fire from a location on top of a building where it was “very difficult to see.” He said the gun was recovered at the scene. Police also found a ladder.

President Joe Biden said Monday that he and first lady Jill Biden were “shocked by the senseless gun violence that has once again caused pain in the American community on Independence Day.”

Foody contributed from Chicago. Associated Press writers Mike Balsamo in New York, David Koenig in Dallas, Jeff Martin in Woodstock, Georgia, Fabiola Sánchez in Monterrey, Mexico, Jim Mustian in New Orleans, Bernard Condon in New York, and Martha Irvine and Mike Householder in Highland Park contributed to this report.