Chicago, car got stuck under a truck and dragged along the highway: the truck driver doesn’t notice anything

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment a gas station’s fire suppression system malfunctioned, covering the cars and surrounding area with dust. The relaunched clip on TikTok refers to a gas station in Quincy, Massachusetts, United States

In the rather chaotic scene, people can be seen escaping from the dust cloud and a few cars driving away quickly.

No one was seriously injured, great demonstration of how they work.

These systems consist of containers filled with a chemical that is dispersed when thermal detectors detect a fire. From there, it sends a signal to a control panel, which in turn connects to another panel that sends compressed nitrogen to drive the cylinders.

This system works in conjunction with other safety measures such as automatic fuel shut-off.

Gas station fire extinguishing systems often employ a dry chemical based on sodium bicarbonate. The latter combines with an acidic ingredient to release carbon dioxide as it heats – great for smothering a car or gas pump fire.

Other dry chemicals used are potassium bicarbonate or monoammonium phosphate.

Looking up at petrol stations, you can see the presence of nozzles that are useful for releasing these substances, but there are different regulations on when and where to install the systems.