World

Chicago, car got stuck under a truck and dragged along the highway: the truck driver doesn’t notice anything

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment a gas station’s fire suppression system malfunctioned, covering the cars and surrounding area with dust. The relaunched clip on TikTok refers to a gas station in Quincy, Massachusetts, United States

In the rather chaotic scene, people can be seen escaping from the dust cloud and a few cars driving away quickly.

No one was seriously injured, great demonstration of how they work.

These systems consist of containers filled with a chemical that is dispersed when thermal detectors detect a fire. From there, it sends a signal to a control panel, which in turn connects to another panel that sends compressed nitrogen to drive the cylinders.
This system works in conjunction with other safety measures such as automatic fuel shut-off.

Gas station fire extinguishing systems often employ a dry chemical based on sodium bicarbonate. The latter combines with an acidic ingredient to release carbon dioxide as it heats – great for smothering a car or gas pump fire.

Other dry chemicals used are potassium bicarbonate or monoammonium phosphate.

Looking up at petrol stations, you can see the presence of nozzles that are useful for releasing these substances, but there are different regulations on when and where to install the systems.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cop26, agreement reached in Glasgow: stop deforestation by 2030

November 2, 2021

China, fear Covid: “Stock up on food and stay home”. And Beijing halves its flights

November 3, 2021

The journey of Francis in the wake traced by Barnaba and Paolo

5 days ago

Inflation also surges in Great Britain (4.2%) and Brazil (10.6%). Larry Summers: “Fed Act or Trump Returns”

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button