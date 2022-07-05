Chicago Highland Park Shooting: Who Are the Victims of the 4th of July Mass Shooting in Highland Park, Illinois | Univision News Shootings
Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said five of the victims died at the scene. All of those people were adults, he said. Another person died after being transported to a local hospital, she added.
Aside from the deceased, the NorthShore University Health Center received 26 injured after the attack. All but one had gunshot wounds, said Dr. Brigham Temple, the emergency medical director. Their ages ranged from 8 to 85, and Temple estimated that at least four patients were children.
This is what we have learned so far about the fatalities of the attack in Highland Park.
Nicholas Toledo, 78 years old
One of the deceased was a Mexican citizen, Roberto Velasco, director of the North American Unit of the Mexican Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter. Two other Mexicans were wounded, he added.
The victim was identified as Nicolás Toledo, 78 years old.
In an interview with Univision Noticias Chicago, Elizabeth Vázquez, a relative of Toledo, said that it was her husband’s grandfather.
“We are living a nightmare”: relatives of a Mexican grandfather who died in the middle of the massacre in Highland Park
“What we live through is terrible because many members of our family saw how he collapsed to the floor” bathed in blood, Vázquez said.
He said that for 10 years the family had been coming to Highland Park to celebrate the 4th of July, and they thought that as in previous occasions, this would be a quiet celebration.
The grandfather received three bullet wounds: in his foot, in his chest and in his head. He passed away instantly.
Vásquez was by his side and remembers that the grandfather was bleeding while other people shouted for help and the detonations continued to be heard. “It was a desperate thing, a thing of terror, there were desperate people, people bleeding,” he recounted.
Xochil Toledo, granddaughter of the victim, wrote this on a GoFundMe account: “My grandfather Nicolás Toledo, father of 8 and grandfather of many, left us this morning on the 4th of July, what was supposed to be a fun day. As a family it became a horrible nightmare for all of us.
Jacki Sundheim, synagogue worker
Jacki Sundheim, a dedicated synagogue worker, is another victim of the Highland Park shooting, according to North Shore Congregation Israel.
In a statement, the synagogue, in Glencoe, Illinois, described Sundheim as “much loved.” Jacki’s family consists of her husband Bruce and her daughter Leah.
“There are not enough words to express the depth of our sorrow at Jacki’s death and our solidarity with her family and loved ones,” a statement from the synagogue said.
Sundheim was the events coordinator for the synagogue, according to her website.
This information will be expanded as we learn more about the other victims.