News

Chicago shooting: At least 6 dead and more than 30 injured in shooting at 4th of July parade

Photo of Zach Zach54 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Chicago

image source, EPA

At least 6 people were killed and more than 30 were injured in a mass shooting during a US Independence Day parade north of the city of Chicago.

The incident occurred in the town of Highland Park, Illinoiswhere the 4th of July holiday turned into a scene of panic and chaos when gunshots were heard.

Police said a suspect named Robert Crimoa 22-year-old white man who had fled after the shooting.

image source, Policeman

Caption,

Police said they had arrested 22-year-old Robert Crimo.

Authorities reported that there are at least 6 deceased. Another 24 injured people were taken by emergency services to hospitals, while some more arrived on their own.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach54 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Extreme heat warning in several US states this July 4

10 mins ago

Peanut butter and Nutella promises the Canadian hotel company Blue Diamond in its ‘private key’ in Cuba

21 mins ago

Chicago shooting: At least 6 dead and more than 30 injured in shooting at 4th of July parade

32 mins ago

Six dead and 15 missing after calving of glacier in Italy

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button