‘Chicharito’ and the others ignored by ‘Tata’ Martino in the new call

Despite the fact that ‘Tata’ presents an alternate list to face Guatemala, he left out elements such as Mozo, ‘Pocho’ and Vigón

MEXICO — The game against Guatemala, in the United States, is one of the last opportunities to be seen by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinotechnician of the Mexican teamheading to Qatar 2022. There is a group of players who have been ignored by the Tricolor coach and the surprise that they appeared in the call for the match on April 27 was not fulfilled.

then in ESPNDigital We present those players who have drawn attention for their level on the field of play, both in Liga MX and in other tournaments in the world, and who were not considered by the Argentine coach for the match against the chapines in midweek.

The list tops Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez. The LA Galaxy attacker is the best scorer in MLS, but ‘Tata’ Martino doesn’t consider him due to his disciplinary background. “The absence of Javier Hernandez It is a decision of the coach in turn, ”said the Argentine coach a few days ago.

‘Chicharito’, an element deleted by Martino on his way to Qatar. imago7

The fans of the Pumas, in each game, demand the return of Alan Mozo to the Mexican teamsources confirmed that he was in the sights for the game against Guatemala, but his call was postponed, because that day he plays the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League.

Víctor Guzmán was considered at the beginning of the process of ‘Tata’ Martino, but then he had problems off the field. Now, he is the best Mexican scorer in the Clausura 2022 and figure of the tournament leader, Pachuca. At the beginning of the week, sources close to the Mexican teamreported that he was not considered for Guatemala, and that did not change despite the problems in putting together the call.

Juan Pablo Vigón became the captain of Pumas and was later transferred to Tigres. He had a hard time earning the title, but, despite being a midfielder, he is now the second best Mexican scorer in Clausura 2022. He has not been taken into account by ‘Tata’ Martino and his absence from the roster against Guatemala isn’t even a surprise anymore.

Chivas has had an irregular performance, but one of the team’s most outstanding players is Isaac Brizuela, who has not been taken into account by Gerardo Martino in the process towards Qatar 2022. He currently has physical discomfort and will hardly be called for the game against Guatemala.

The midfielder was in the sights of Martinobut the pandemic and the cancellation of matches prevented him from being called to the Mexican team. The midfielder has earned the applause in the champion Atlas, but he was once again waiting to be considered by the Tricolor.