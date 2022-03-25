Chicharito does not weigh the Mexico shirt: Ricardo La Volpe

Midtime Editorial

/ 03.23.2022 15:11:00





Watch out Tata Martino! The former coach of the Mexican team, Ricardo La Volpe gave his point of view on the offensive situation through which the Tri currently passes. Indicating that, in his opinion Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is the indicated option after Raúl Jiménez because “Your shirt doesn’t weigh you down”.

Chicharito knows what it is to wear a shirt: La Volpe

The former Technical Director of the Mexican team expressed in an interview with ESPN, that Chicharito “he had lowered his performance, however, he was able to recover it” and expressed that Gerardo Martino should follow him through scouting. He also shared that the best center forward that El Tri currently has is Raul Jimenezas it has been demonstrating in recent years.

“It is by logic, by experience, because he knows what it is to wear a t-shirtwhether or not he is a great player in his team, at the next hour (to the selection) that shirt weighs, but Chicharito does notit was there, it already showed it, it takes years”, declared The Volpe.

can be a leader like (Andrew) Saved(Hector) blacksmith(William) Ochoabut I imagine that Martino’s collaborators are going to tell him that he is in a better moment, he is better than Funes Mori, perhaps better than Henry Martín“.

Similarly, he stated that in his opinion

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández is one step above Santiago Giménez

beyond the fact that Chaquito has potential not only in the present, but also as a future offensive reference for the

Mexican team

.

​

​