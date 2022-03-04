Chicharito earns more in Galaxy than in Manchester United and Real Madrid

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández had his time of soccer splendor when he played for Manchester United and Real Madrid. But curiously, he earned less than he does now at the LA Galaxy.

at united, the charismatic Mexican striker earned 4.9 million dollars annually in 2014, according to the Salary Sport portal, while with the Los Angeles team he receives 6 million dollars to be one of the highest paid soccer players in the MLS.

The stage of CH14 with the Red Devils was happy. He was one of the spoiled players in England, the fans composed songs for him and the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson filled him with praise for his goalscoring ability. His harvest was 157 games, 59 goals and 20 assists, in addition to two English Premier League. The payment seemed fair and, perhaps, even less compared to his contribution.

Times of change came in Hernández’s career. He had to leave England to go on loan to Real Madrid, which had Cristiano Ronaldo. The salary of the once selected tricolor did not change for 2015.

One year later, “Chicharito” emigrated to Bayer Leverkusen of the German League. He scored 39 touchdowns in 76 games. His salary is better than at United and the merengue club with 5.8 million dollars per year.

After passing through German football, the youth squad from Guadalajara arrived at English West Ham. While he didn’t have his full performance, he did get his best career income from him, as he made nearly $10 million in 2018. With the Hammers, he barely managed 17 goals in 63 games, had a brief stint at Sevilla and reached the Galaxy.

The first year was hard

Javier Hernández’s foray into the MLS was by no means smooth. He himself recognized that he was left to duty, But over the months, he has adapted to life in the American Union, where he is already a much more established player.

“It was quite difficult in my life in my first year here in the United States, but now I am enjoying it very much. I really love it. Sometimes I speak more Spanish than English when I’m hanging around. I feel like a better version of myself, ”he emphasized for the AP agency.

In the current MLS campaign, “Chicharito” has already scored and will be present in the duel where United States soccer will set an attendance record (Charlotte-Galaxy). He is happy and beyond sports, too, his earnings are top in American Union soccer.

SALARIES OF JAVIER HERNÁNDEZ

Manchester United (2014) 4,993,576

Real Madrid (2015) 4,993,427

Leverkusen (2016) 4,855,101

Leverkusen (2017) 5,895,480

West Ham (2018) 9,710,612

LA Galaxy (2020) 6,000,000

Source: Salary Sport and MLS

Figures in millions of dollars