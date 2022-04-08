Chicharito Hernández: Carlos Vela “is unknown to me”

Strong declarations? the mexican striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez He spoke yesterday, Wednesday, about the work that his compatriot has done in the current MLS season Carlos candlebut he said that on Saturday, when the match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and Los Angeles FC begins, they will no longer be friends on the pitch.

“You always want to meet and compete with the best players in all the leagues. Carlos is one of them and obviously I love him very much. But hey, when the kick-off is blown, for me he is an unknown, one more LAFC player “, said “Chicharito” at a press conference prior to the American Soccer Classic.

“We are going to do it in the best way to try to counteract him (Vela) because we know that he is a very powerful weapon for them,” the former Chivas player completed.

The former attackers of the Mexican National Team will face each other this Saturday, April 9, in the Los Angeles derby, in actions of the mls.

The Los Angeles Galaxy are third in the Western Conference (9 points) behind Real Salt Lake (11 points) and LAFC (13 points), which is still leading as an undefeated team this season.

The attackers arrive at a good time, since both have four goals in the five games that have been played in the current MLS season.

