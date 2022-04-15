Chicharito Hernández: “Chivas is the best and the most-winner in Mexico”

Midtime Editorial

next August 3, Javier Hernandez will have the opportunity to measure themselves against Chivasthe team that saw him born as a footballer, this due to the clash that the Sacred Flock with the LA Galaxy on the Leagues Cup Showcase.

In this context, the player from the Southern California team did not miss the opportunity to share the joy you feel to be able to face the club with which his story began.

“Yes it will be very special to face my first teamthe one who gave me the opportunity in my football life, who gave me everything and that I also gave everything.

“For them it will be very special in the stadium where we are going to play it, what it represents, what for me they are the two best teams in their respective countries. Chivas is the best and the most winner in Mexico and Galaxy is the best organization in MLS“, commented CH14 for your team.

Matches that can help MLS

Likewise, Hernández highlighted the importance of playing games like the LA Galaxy vs. Chivas Y America vs. LAFC in the United States, where there has been a significant growth in the number of soccer fans.

“The fact that we have this type of matches in larger stadiums, whichpeople are increasingly falling in love with football and that we can face rivals from Mexico, that the league is of a very high level, that can help MLSas a player one is always happy to do his bit on the court and also off it”, commented the Aztec.