‘Chicharito’ Hernández declared his love to a former Cruz Azul

Javier Hernandez It will be the subject of debate in Mexican soccer gatherings until he decides to ‘hang up his guayos’. His non-presence in the Mexico national team has become a matter of state, where many are in favor of reinstatement with TRI while others think that his time as a Mexican international has already passed.

This weekend the forward of the LA Galaxy He filled the first few arguments again after he scored his team’s winning goal against New York City FC in the 90th minute of that match. With this triumph ‘in extremis’, the Los Angeles team begins its walk in the Western Conference on the right foot in a new season of the mls.

After the three final whistles of the match that was played in the Dignity Health Tennis Centerfrom the city of Los Angeles, “Chicharito” “became romantic” with a former Cruz Azul player. “I love you brother”wrote the youth squad Chivas from Guadalajara in an Instagram image where he is seen hugging with Victor Vazquez.

This player born in Spain signed for the Los Angeles team in March 2021 after several months without a team. youth squad FC BarcelonaVázquez had a short internship with Cruz Azul in the Closing 2015, where he barely played 23 games and scored a goal. After seven months at La Noria, he said goodbye.

This is Vázquez’s second experience in an MLS draw. And it is that after his traumatic departure from La Maquina, where he even accused the club of “Medical negligence” Due to his constant knee injuries that cost him his departure, he landed at Toronto FC.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!