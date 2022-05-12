Chicharito Hernández defended Canelo Álvarez for defeat against Bivol

Midtime Editorial

Saul Alvarez lived his second defeat after nine years, against Dmitry Bivol for the 175-pound title, so the Mexican soccer player, Javier Hernandez, wanted to defend it from criticism.

It was during Tuesday’s conference with LA Galaxy of MLSwhen Chicharito He stressed that in Mexico they should be more positive with their stars.

“With Canelo, if you look at it, it’s even incredible and admirable that he only had his second loss in I don’t know how many years. And now all the people want to crucify him.”

“Canelo was the first who wanted to win, just like (Sergio) Checo Pérez was the first who wanted to be on the podium (at the Miami Grand Prix) and even win the race,” Hernández said.

“A victory or a defeat do not define the extraordinary human being and the cool athlete. Sometimes we just like to rate human beings and everyone: if you win, you’re worth it; and if you lose, you’re no longer worth it. I’ve never been to favor of that,” he added.

Help the others

Chicharito has been in a seminar with adolescents on mental health, explaining anxiety and depression problems.

“This is something very beautiful. For me it is something very gratifying to be able to tell things about my life and make myself as vulnerable as possible… I only share what I have lived, what I live and what I would like to live too”

“The truth is that I am very happy that a club like the LA Galaxy, with all the importance it is in this country and in this sport, dares to hold these conversations,” he added.

In 2022 of the MLS, Hernández has scored five goals in 10 games, a streak that has caused the Mexican fans to demand his call up to the Mexican National Team, but Gerardo Martino refuses to take him to Qatar 2022.

