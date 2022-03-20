Chicharito Hernández denies that he will return to Chivas for bitcoins

Midtime Editorial

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez It put an end to the illusion of the followers of Chivas that they wanted to see him back at the club by making it clear that he is happy in LA Galaxya club in which he has found the conditions to continue his career for a while longer.

Although a few days ago he announced that he was willing to return to the Sacred Flock in exchange for 5 million bitcoins, he clarified that it was just kidding before lash out at the media that they took their comment posted on Twitch very seriously.

“You already know how the media are that if I return to Chivas, and I was joking with RiversI think I asked for five million bits and do a little bit of blowjob,” explained the gunner from Guadalajara.

“Seriously speaking, you know what Chivas means to me, but Right now I am happy with life with the largest institution in the MLS which is the LA Galaxy, with the confidence it has for me. As I have always said in any interview, I don’t know where or how or when I am going to withdraw, when I know I could say it, but right now I have a current contract with the Galaxy, I am happy and eternally grateful to this institution and I want to do my best, the greatest possible and give my best to be champions”, he added.

He insisted that his comment was especially to refute the media that fill their spaces with comments regarding his possible return to Mexican soccer, of which he has not given any clues.

Javier was trained in the youth teams of Guadalajara, a club where he excelled until being sold to Manchester United in April 2010.

