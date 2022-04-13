Chicharito Hernández gets fed up with LA Galaxy and dedicates a forceful message to them

After having left everything on the field of play, Chicharito Hernández shocked the LA Galaxy with a forceful message.

April 12, 2022 8:44 p.m.

Chicharito Hernández always finds a way to get noticed, although not just for scoring goals. His private life is often at the center of all attention, especially because of the attitudes he himself has taken with his audience as a witness.

The enormous exposure that his relationship with Sarah Kohan has had, has caused their separation to continue along the same path. This is how it became known that Chicharito Hernández forbade the model to show the faces of her children.

That was the first step to earn the hatred of many in Mexico, accusing him of being an absent father and not letting Sarah Kohan show off her role as a mother on social networks.

Now, as if all this had not been shocking enough for the fans, Chicharito Hernández is throwing phrases that many called the prelude to what he will do with his career. It was not enough for him to share photos wearing the Real Madrid shirt, now he launched a forceful message.

“Live more, worry less,” wrote Chicharito Hernández on his Instagram account and, as expected, that message was soon branded in a bad way. Many believe that he is no longer entirely happy in the United States, which has caused him to rethink many questions related to his next steps.

Is the return to Europe getting closer?