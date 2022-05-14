Chicharito Hernández gets involved in the Ukraine war and shakes all of Mexico

Chicharito Hernández and an action from the United States that moves Mexico



May 14, 2022 3:10 p.m.

Despite his prolific level in the United States, the future of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández remains completely a mystery. The forward sounds for Air to Europe with an old man known as Matías Almeyda.

However, Chicharito is more than integrated into La Galaxy. The Mexican brought out the human side of him by welcoming Matvei ‘Mathew’ Mykhalevych, a Ukrainian refugee boy who signed a one-day contract with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

In their social networks, the Los Angeles team announced the “signing” of Mathew as an honorary member of the club to later join Greg Vanney’s training sessions held this Friday.

The boy, who had to leave Ukraine with his family due to the Russian invasion, and who has the dream of being a professional player, was already waiting for the LA Galaxy elements to go to the training fields. It was at that moment that he met Chicharito.

The Mexican striker, upon being notified of his presence, joined him in the group. “Come, come with us,” the new Galaxy captain told Mathew, then asked, “Nervous?”.

Seeing the seriousness and shyness in Mathew’s response, Chicharito tried to reassure him. “Why? You are going to play soccer”, The Mexican told him that he wanted to make sure that the Galaxy’s ‘new player’ was comfortable.

“Are you happy to be here? It makes us happy that you are here”the striker finally told him before training in which Mathew wore number 60 and lived with the other first team players.