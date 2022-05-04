‘Chicharito’ Hernández makes important statements about his depression: “I got tired of not being me” | News from Mexico

Guadalajara Mexico-. Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez is he top scorer of the Mexican National Team and has played in big clubs of the feuropean soccerbut, even so, life has not been easy for the man from Guadalajara.

The now star forward of Los Angeles Galaxywho seeks to return to the calls for Mexican teamvisited Los Pinos Shelter to donate 10 thousand dollars and to give life advice to young people, for which he spoke about his depression.

“I got the depression, because I’m tired of not being me. Yes it was me, but it was the me that had the knowledge of being me. I followed patterns I grew up with, I had wounds that hadn’t healed and I also wanted to fill empty that I had”

“And what the depression went to touch the bottom of the depression to accept that there will be an existential void that I will never fill. There is an existential emptiness that makes no sense. The looser, the more it takes you. Life doesn’t make sense,” said Javier Hernández.

How has ‘Chicharito’ Hernández controlled his problem?

accept your mistakes and have self-love has been something to ‘Chicharito Hernandez has resorted, in order not to harm the people around him.

“He may have made people feel bad but he wasn’t aware that i did it what generates you discomfortyou have it inside, but you don’t want to express it and it’s self-loveso I cuddle up, I have deep self-love and tell myself my mistakes, accept them but be aware to do no harm to anyone“said the footballer.