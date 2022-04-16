Chicharito Hernández paralyzed all of Mexico with his return to Chivas de Guadalajara

Chicharito Hernández was forceful about the possibility of facing Chivas de Guadalajara with LA Galaxy and sent a heartfelt message.

Strikers Writing April 15, 2022 10:06 p.m.

For the Leagues Cup Showcase, Chivas de Guadalajara and LA Galaxy will face each other and will mark the return of Chicharito Hernández to face his former team to whom he always showed affection, but ended up sending a heartfelt message.

The Mexican striker became one of the soccer players most requested by the fans to join the official list of those summoned to Qatar 2022, but the lack of relationship with Gerardo Martino marked the end of his time at El Tri.

Now, prior to the start of the Leagues Cup, Chicharito remarked: “Yes, it will be very special to face my first team, the one that gave me the opportunity in my football life, that gave me everything and that I also gave everything “.

“For them it will be very special in the stadium where we are going to play it, what it represents, what for me are the two best teams in their respective countries,” warned the Aztec striker and showed his affection for both institutions.

“Chivas is the best and the most successful player in Mexico and the Galaxy is the best organization in MLS,” added the former Manchester United footballer, showing that he was prepared to face the Sacred Flock.