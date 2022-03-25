Chicharito Hernández preferred to play Warzone than watch Mexico vs. the USA

Midtime Editorial

Javier Hernandez has become the center of discussion for a few months due to its non-convocation to the Mexican team; however, the Mexican attacker does not seem to care, because during the game of Thursday night between El Tri and the United States, CH14 chose to playwar zone” on the platform Twitter.

The Mexican attacker, who has repeatedly said that he is available from El Tri, was indifferent to the duel in Mexicowhich was playing against one of his staunch rivals the qualifying round for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

It is worth mentioning that for a few months the historical scorer of the Mexican National Team has exploited his new facet as a ‘gamer’, so it was not surprising to see him playing “Warzone”, but it is striking that he did it during a Tricolor match.

Nonetheless, the Mexican fans returned to turn to social networks to request the return of Chicharito Hernandez to the Triespecially since the goals did not come in the Aztec stadiumgiven that Mexico ended up drawing (0-0) with United States.

More than two years of absence

There have been many rumors as to why Javier Hernandez is not considered by Tata Martino on the National selectionbut reality tells us that It’s been more than two years without CH14 in the Trisince his last duel with the ‘green’ was on September 7, 2019, when the Aztecs won with a goal from him against the Americans (0-3).