Chicharito Hernández scores double with LA Galaxy against Portland | VIDEO

The Mexican Javier Hernández met again with the goal in the confrontation between Portland Timbers and Los Angeles Galaxy of the Major League Soccer (MLS), getting his first double this season, being the star of the 3-1 in favor of the Angelenos.

It was at minute nine that Chicharito Hernandez He made a shot very much in his style, winning the back of his defense and then stretching to the maximum to push the ball with the tip of his foot.

Hernandez Balcazar had already scored this season against New York City F.C. and the Seattle Sounderswhich is why he is already beginning to approach the scoring leaders, a classification that he leads Brandon Vazquez with five points.

star double

Already in the second part, with the Portland Timbers looking for the tie, Chicharito He reappeared in the center of the area to score the third goal for his squad with a left-footed cross shot that was far from the goalkeeper’s reach, signing his fourth goal in his personal account.

Chicharitowho is not considered for the Mexican team by decision of the coaching staff of Gerardo Martinoaims to improve on his record from last year when he pierced enemy nets 17 times.

Despite his contribution, Galaxy missed out on the playoffs mlssomething they cannot afford in 2022. For now The Angels ranks third in the Western Conference with nine points after five games played.

