Chicharito Hernández sees a retirement from football “in the medium term”

Not too close, not too far! Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez I declare that “it is visualized withdrawn” in the medium termcomplementing that a determining factor to analyze would be the way in which her body he answers, because he is an extremely demanding person with himself.

When will Chicharito retire?

“Yes, I see myself (retired) in the medium term, would be the most congruent thing I could say. Long-term, I imagine about 10 or 15 years, I think that the body would no longer give me. Who knows? I am 33, yes my body gives me, it is responding to me in the way it has to respond, because it also I am a very demanding person with myself”, he shared Chicharito during a press conference.

“So, if I don’t feel or if my body is not responding to me the way I think it can be, It would be a good time for another colleague to take my place. I really don’t know, but I do see myself medium termalthough who removes, one never knows, at the end of this season I will retire or maybe we will continue interviewing during 10, 20 years, you never know”.

Chicharito Hernandez It currently enjoys an outstanding moment in the Major League Soccer (MLS). The Mexican has been starter in all nine games that go of the campaign, scoring five goals which positions him within the top 10 scorers in the American league.

Similarly, the top scorer in the history of the Mexican team does not lose hope of being able to earn a place in the Tri call for the Qatar World Cup 2022. However, despite its great moment, Gerardo Martino He stands firm in his stance.