Chicharito Hernández shakes Mexico with a forceful action against Carlos Vela from the United States

Chicharito Hernández warms up the MLS hour before the transcendental match against Carlos Vela



April 09, 2022 6:08 p.m.

Javier Chicharito Hernández is one of the emblematic players of the MLS. The offensive leader of the Los Angeles Galaxy will face his compatriot Carlos Vela this Saturday.

Chicharito Hernández assured that in each of the leagues in which he has played, he has always had the illusion of measuring himself against the best soccer players, a situation that motivates him for next Sunday’s Traffic classic, in which he will face Carlos Vela.

“You always want to face and compete with the best players in all the leagues you are in. Carlos is one of them and he is going to be very nice. I love him very much, but when the initial whistle blows, for me He is an unknown, one more LAFC player and we are going to do our best to try to counteract him, because we know that he is a very powerful weapon for them”mentioned Chicharito Hernández, prior to the duel.

“It is something very beautiful, because the races, the lives, the decisions are very different in which we have both taken, but that is the most beautiful thing, that we have both achieved our dreams”, he added.

Hours before the match, the player shared a post through his Instagram stories in which he warmed up to the Clásico and also challenged Vela.

The photograph is a colored caricature with the faces of both players staring at each other, kissing the shield and divided by a highway, alluding to the name of the game. The traffic classic.