Chicharito Hernández shows off a brutal physical appearance in the face of contempt from El Tri

The name of Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is on everyone’s lips because his goalscoring step in this start of the MLS season with the LA Galaxythe same as corHe contrasts with his not being called up to the Mexican National Team of the strategist Gerardo “Tata” Martinowhich even points to he will miss the Qatar 2022 World Cup with El Tri.

However, the Mexican attacker prefers stay away from controversy and focus on your personal performance and collective with Galaxyas it has been shown at this start of the season where adds four goals in five games.

Added to this is the individual aspect, where the Chicharito has conscientiously prepared for this campaign, because had a strong preseason and that has been reflected with a brutal change in his physical appearancesame as the scorer has been in charge of showing off on his social networks.

And it is that CH14 posted a photograph where you can see his muscles and which was accompanied by the following message: “Coming face to face with my greatest rival”the scorer wrote in his account Instagram.

Ruled out for Qatar 2022

Everything seems to indicate that it will not matter the number of goals or the performance that he will have Javier Hernandez from here to Qatar World Cup 2022because in the Mexican National Team they do not consider himthis was revealed a few days ago by the president of the FMF, louis yon.

“We have not called. We have been respectful of Gerardo Martino’s decisions. There are reasons and I would not see him (Chicharito) in the calls from now on”, indicated the manager about CH14.