Chicharito Hernández surprises Mexico and the United States by breaking this historical mark

From the United States, Chicharito Hernández continues to fill Mexico with pride



March 07, 2022 11:49 p.m.

Javier Chicharito Hernández has started the season in the MLS being constantly in the news. He first received criticism for his appearance and physical condition, then recognized that he works to try to convince Gerardo Tata Martino to take him with El Tri. Some information about his love life has also come to light.

This Monday, the striker joined the voices that condemned what happened in the match between Querétaro and Atlas last weekend. Weekend in which El Chicharito was and witnessed the achievement of a new record in the MLS.

Through his official Instagram account, the Mexican shared a photo of the historical moment to which he dedicated a few words.

Charlotte FC drew 74,479 spectators for its opening home game at Bank of America Stadium, against the LA Galaxy.

Until now, the brand was held by Atlanta United FC, which brought together 73,019 fans in the 2018 MLS Cup against Portland Timbers.

The club have made it clear that their first home game was their chance to captivate the city and their region, hoping to get off to a strong start on and off the pitch.

MLS has flourished in the southeastern United States in recent years, with the arrival of Atlanta United FC (2017), Nashville SC (2020), and now Charlotte FC.