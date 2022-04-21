‘Chicharito’ joins Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ esports team

The Mexican striker became the new member of Complexity Stars, a team that belongs to Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys

Javier ‘Chicharito’ HernandezLA Galaxy player, signed with another team, although now eSportsand is that the Mexican striker became the new member of Complexity Starsa team owned by Jerry Jones, owner of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Through a statement, the same team of eSports shared the news and stressed that this strategy helps increase the Spanish-speaking fans of the team and enhance the brand of ‘Chicharito’ thanks to its more than 14 million followers between Twitter and Instagramin addition to his 667 thousand followers in Twitter.

“Gaming has always been one of my passions, and by signing with Complexity StarsI will be able to create content and organize events to better engage with my fans off the pitch,” he said. ‘Chicharito’ in the statement.

“Complexity It has a rich history in gaming and esports, and after seeing its commitment to developing talent and fostering opportunities for athletes to grow organically with the space, I knew it would be a perfect fit.”

For his part, Duane Jackson, director of Complexity Starsmade it clear that he has followed the career of Hernandez since he was a teenager and saw how the mark of the top scorer of the Mexican National Team grew.

Another Massive Signing for Complexity 😤 So there is no one to stop us! pic.twitter.com/dEv4nH7ls1 — Complexity (@Complexity) April 20, 2022

“Since I was 18 years old, the fan base of ‘Chicharito’ has seen him dominate the soccer field. As the worlds of gaming and traditional sports continue to collide, Complexity Stars It has given athletes a platform to connect with fans in new ways. Now, ‘Chicharito’ will be able to leverage the show to engage the next generation of fans where they consume content,” said Duane “Zeno” Jackson.

‘Chicharito’ will collaborate with the talents of Complexity in unique experiences that combine the best of the virtual field and the real world, which will be branded content and collaborations with other professional athletes and content creators from the same team.