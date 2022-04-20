Chicharito launches against gamer LIVE; what he reminded her of. VIDEO

Midtime Editorial







Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has become hooked on his facet as a gamer, where even seems to lead an alternate life whom we all know as a footballer, because in that ‘world’ is usually more irreverent and leave aside the respectful player we all know on the pitch.

And to prove what happened a few days ago, where the Galaxy striker was involved in an argument with another user during a game of war zonesame as ended up being mentioned by mother and which was shared by the same Chicharito in your account TikTok.

It all started when a user was liquidated by Chicharito during the virtual game, a situation that made him angry and he mentioned it to the Mexican scorer, who was hooked and replied as follows.

The lawsuit of Chicharito

“Suck it, dog… Where’s the guy who told me about it? In his fucking house swallowing to see… son of the see… the mother, dog, drone, lying to me, ”he indicated Javier Hernandezwhich caused the adversary returned to the fray with a new mentioned mother.

“Fuck your mother, learn to clean your cu…”, replied the annoyed Chicharitowhile other rival players asked him to avoid insults, although CH14 he just ignored them.

