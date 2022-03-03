Chicharito praised Gignac as a crack on and off the court

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.03.2022 15:59:43





After what Andre-Pierre Gignac suggested that Javier Hernández speak with Gerardo Martino to resolve their differences and that he can return to El Tri, the striker of the LA Galaxy He replied that he will continue working on his team to score goals and win that call and incidentally he praised a player like the Frenchman.

“I am a soccer player, I am going to try to do it in the best way so that I am taken into account, as my grandfather always taught me, my father taught me, to be a National Team player,” he said Chicharito in conference with the Galaxy.

“I will continue working and my efforts, my work in the Galaxy, which is the most important thing, because I want to be ChampionI don’t think about anything more than day by day trying to win points, and I know that everything you can do within your club if you already stand out worldwide is a tool to be considered in the National Teamand later they are decisions of the coach”.

Gignac He had said that he would like to see Chicharito again in the Tri and even remembered the confrontation that took place in the World Cup in South Africa 2010, when the Aztec team beat France, including a goal from Chicharito.

“From the comments of Gignac he and I write to each other on Instagram, we have contact, we always thank him. We know that he represents, not just for tigersbut to our country. He has been with open arms to our country, he loves our country and comments that come from a player, regardless of whether he is talented or not, with human quality so important, he is always very beautiful and for a reason he does so well in life because I think he is a crack on and off the pitch”, pointed CH14.

​