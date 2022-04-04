Chicharito shuts Martino’s mouth and makes it clear that he is needed in the Tri

Chicharito’s message to Martino in the Tri

April 03, 2022 5:20 p.m.

Coach Gerardo Martino assured that Chicharito is eligible for the Mexican national team, but he still hasn’t called him. That is why Javier Hernández sends him a clear message to convince Tata of his call.

More news from the Mexican team:

Mexico can carry 4 goalkeepers and Martino’s decision to summon Acevedo

Chicharito was dispatched with a double in the triumph of LA Galaxy in the visit to the Timbers. The game ended in favor of the Los Angeles team 3 to 1 where Javier Hernández shows that he is the Mexican striker who is still in rhythm.

Unlike Rogelio Funes Mori who is injured, Raúl Jiménez suspended, Henry Martín still hasn’t scored with América and only Santiago Giménez scored the winning goal for Cruz Azul, which makes it clear that Chicharito is the striker of the moment.

Who must yield to remove the veto from CH14?

According to Gerardo Martino himself, Javier Hernández’s call is not about sports, but an administrative issue where Yon de Luisa has blocked Chicharito’s call because the striker demanded better prizes for El Tri.

More news from the Mexican team:

Martino finally accepted it, Chicharito would return to El Tri although one detail remains