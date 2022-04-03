Chicharito to the World Cup? Gerardo Martino spoke about the situation of Javier Hernández

After getting the pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the subject of a possible call for Javier “el Chicharito” Hernandez to the Mexican National Team, in the absence of a goal from El Tri, continues to generate reactions and now it was the same Gerardo “El Tata” Martino who spoke on the subject.

In statements to Azteca Deportes, “el Tata” Martino assured that “Chicharito” Hernández continues to be among the soccer players “eligible” for the World Cup, despite the fact that he has not been summoned in the last Tri commitments.

However, Martino made it clear that the final decision on the roster will be made by the coaching staff depending on the circumstances leading up to the World Cup, so it seems unlikely that Hernandez will be considered.

“He falls within what we understand are eligible soccer players, I have been saying this for two years. The reality is that for two years he was not chosen, the general concept does not change, and we are in the field where the decision that a footballer is or is not, is within the orbit of the coach “

So far this season in MLS, Javier Hernández has scored two goals in four games with the Los Angeles Galaxy, while last season he scored a total of 17 goals in 21 games.

On the other hand, forwards like Raúl Jiménez, Rogelio Funes Mori and Henry Martín are not going through their best moment, neither in the national team nor at club level; which is why the fans continue to demand the call of Javier Hernández.