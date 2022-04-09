Chicharito vs Carlos Vela: this is how they reach their first duel in MLS

Until not long ago, it was the star duo in the front of the Mexican team. Today, far from the Tricolor, Javier Hernandez and Carlos Candle they will return to coincide in a court What rivals After almost nine years without meeting, when the game is played this Saturday Traffic Classic of the MLS, between Los Angeles Galaxy and LAFC.

The first confrontation of Chicharito vs. Carlos Vela

Although they had not met in MLS, both Mexican forwards They have history like rivals. Their last duel against dates from 2013when they did it in the Champions League; Hernández was part of Manchester United and Vela of Real Sociedad.

It was in the group stage of the Champions League 2013-2014 when they shared sector A, and had two duels. The first was 1-0 for the English and the second in Anoeta they drew goalless on October 23 and November 27, 2013, respectively.

In it 2015 the faces were seen in the distancethen in LaLiga, Sailing with Real Sociedad he left hurt in the meeting where CH14 entered exchange in the final part with Real Madrid, so they did not coincide on the pitch.

They have been partners in the Mexican National Team and interestingly, both scored in the 2018 World Cup against South Korea.

“You always want to confront and compete with the top players in every league you’re in. Carlos is one of them and it will be very nice, I love it very much, but when the initial whistle blows, for me it is a strangerone more LAFC player and we are going to do it in the best way we can to try to counteract him, because we know that it is a very powerful weapon for them”, stated Javier Hernandez.

LAFC vs Galaxy will be his first Traffic Classic

In the Traffic Classic they have not coincided, as injuries them prevented play this matchup on the 2020 and 2021but each one has had its history. Candlearrived at LAFC in 2017 and since then has made 10 goals to the Galaxy8 of them in the regular phase and 2 in Play Off; Hernandez he did it in 2020 and adds 1 goal and 2 assists.

“It’s something very beautiful, because the races, the lives, the decisions are very different in which we have both taken, but that is the most beautiful thing, that we both have achieved our dreamsCH14 added.

The Appointment is this Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in CarsonCalifornia at 6:30 p.m. Central Mexico. The 14th match between both teams will take place; in history, Galaxy has an advantage with 5 wins, 5 draws and 3 LAFC wins.

In addition, the Galaxy don’t know what it’s like to lose at home to LAFC, registering 4 wins and 2 draws. This duel could serve the Galaxy to prevent LAFC from going too far at the top of the MLS Western Conference by having 9 and 13 points, respectively.

Both of them they arrive in similar situationssince both Vela and Hernández add 4 goals in the current season.

