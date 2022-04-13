Chicharito vs Landon Donovan, will be measured at the US Open Cup 2022

Midtime Editorial

idol against idol! Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez Y landon donovan will have the opportunity to meet again. Now within the frame of the US Open Cup 2022both players are two of the last great references of their national teams and also share the fact of being LA Galaxy idols. Now they will face each other as a player and DT, respectively.

Chicharito vs. Landon Donovan

The LA Galaxy from Chicharito Hernandez will face the San Diego Loyal SC directed by landon donovanon the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup 2022. The Galaxy acts as a representative of the mlswhile San Diego belongs to the USL Championship.

The squad led by landon donovan comes from overcoming San Diego Albion (1-2) in the Second Round of the tournament. Now, he will have the opportunity to face the team where he played a large part of his career and became an idol of the fans.

The fair will be given in Dignity Health Sports Park on Tuesday April 19, where curiously there is a statue in honor of landon donovan and the achievements he achieved with the LA Galaxy. The Los Angeles team has been proclaimed two time champion of the cup.

“He is a player who deserves that and more. There are no words to describe a career like his”declared Chicharito Hernandez (according to TUDN) when the statue was unveiled in October 2021. landon donovan was a player of LA Galaxy from 2005 to 2016.

