Chick-fil-A will open its third restaurant in Puerto Rico next Thursday

The third Chick-fil-A restaurant in Puerto Rico will open next Thursday, September 15 in the Plaza Palma Real shopping center in Humacao.

The owner operator will be Cristopher Romero, who began his network career while studying at a university in McAllen, Texas. After working in various positions within the franchise, he applied and was accepted into Chick-fil-A’s Leadership Development program, where he supported various operators in their restaurant openings.

Romero immigrated to the United States from Mexico as a child. and his personal and professional journey have prepared him to become a Chick-fil-A franchise owner, the company said in a news release.

While supporting the opening of the Chick-fil-A at Los Filters Shopping Center in Bayamón -which was the first one opened by the chain on the island-, Romero fell in love with Puerto Rico and decided that he not only wanted to have a restaurant, but also to stay and live on the island, indicates a statement.

“Being able to call Puerto Rico my new home is a privilege. I am excited to serve great-tasting food with premium ingredients to the Humacao community, but I also look forward to developing future leaders in the community by offering them a place to work, as well as the opportunity to grow and develop professionally,” Romero said. written.

Chick-fil-A Humacao will operate from 6:30 am to 10:00 pm, Monday through Saturday. It will generate 150 direct jobs.

Taking advantage of the arrival of the fall season, the franchise will launch the new fall spice shake, which will be available for a limited time in all restaurants on the island. The new shake is made with Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert, and combines cinnamon, brown sugar spice cookie pieces, whipped cream and a cherry.

In honor of the opening of the new restaurant, Chick-fil-A Humacao will recognize 100 community heroes from Menonita Humacao Hospital and Hima San Pablo Humacao Hospital by providing them free Chick-fil-A meals for one year.

With plans to open 10 to 15 restaurants in Puerto Rico over the next five yearsChick-fil-A, Inc. is seeking individuals interested in becoming franchise operators. The fourth restaurant to open on the island will be in Hatillo and opening is scheduled for early 2023.