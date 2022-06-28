Chick flicks: romantic comedies in which books are a fundamental part

‘Becoming Jane’, 2007 starring the great Anne Hathaway, is a biopic about the life of the British writer Jane Austen

Libraries, the affinity in reading, the inspiration behind the stories, the writing and countless details and emotions that orbit around the magic of books, have been the perfect setting for many romantic stories in literature and in the cinema reach millions of cheesy and oxytocin-hungry hearts. I do not judge, it is rather a confession, I do it precisely because I know that I am not the only one, I know very well that what some call “chick flicks”those films belonging to a certain cinematographic genre commonly associated with romance, feelings, voyages of discovery or love, supposedly designed for women, but we already know that in many cases, men, detached from heteronormative ties, have started to enjoy openly.

In this count you will find a vampire slayer, aspiring writers, a writer confused and dissatisfied with the time he had to live, a woman who gives herself to the studio as revenge, an editor and her assistant (who also wants to be an editor), a writer of songs that reconcile with her past exposed in a book written without her authorization, a journalist trapped in the publishing world and a blogger passionate about cooking.

Surely one or more of these stories you already know, perhaps you don’t know any, perhaps you have seen some without taking into account that much of the charm that surrounds them is thanks to the world of reading, research, the idyll with letters and the wonderful connection it creates between human beings. Have you fallen in love thanks to books? When the emotions of flirtation and sexual tension arise between the compatibility of ideas or conflicting arguments that are accompanied by some epiphany that finds two hearts… Don’t you rule out falling in love in a bookstore along the way? ‘A Place Called Nothing Hill’ (1999), the Roger Michell film, starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant; Another possibility is to vent your anger by diving headfirst into books, as Elle did in ‘Legally Blonde’ (2001).

Let’s get started!

The Proposal, 2009

The story of this film begins in a well-known publishing house in New York, where Margaret Tate (played by Sandra Bullock) is one of the bosses and Andrew Paxton (played by Ryan Reynolds) is a writer, his assistant and aspiring editor. She lives the threat of his deportation to Canada and involves Andrew in the farce of a crush that ends up becoming an intense romance.

BecomingJane, 2007

This film starring the great Anne Hathaway narrates the most decisive episode of one of the most important writers in the English language, the creator of several of the most famous stories in the world, which have even been made into movies, theater, music and In addition, they have also inspired a good part of world literature: Jane Austen. If her name is not familiar to you, she may recognize her as the author of Pride and Prejudice (2005), the novel that inspired Keira Knightley’s famous film.

This chick flick reveals the love that inspired the writer’s greatest works, especially the aforementioned Pride and Prejudice, where she tells what she probably would have wanted to happen with Thomas Lefroy, the great frustrated love of the writer’s life, played in the film by Scottish actor James McAvoy, with whom he would start an unfortunate romance thanks to his great intellectual connection mediated by literature.

Over the years, different covers of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice”

Sex and the City: The Movie, 2008

Already with a more established Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) who had left her role as a mere columnist, to position herself as a recognized author of books on relationships, sex and love, this film begins the saga of films based on the iconic television series that It aired its first episode in 1998 and which in turn is based on the homonymous book written by Candace Bushnell published in 1996.

Finally Carrie has the relationship she always dreamed of with Mr. Big, they decide to get married, the disaster begins and the inspiration for the writer’s next book appears. Fashion, drama, romance, sex (not much), female solidarity and more. The series is a true money-making machine, to such an extent that there were two movies and a return as a series with a new name ‘And just like that’.

Book ‘Sex and the City’ written by Candace Bushnell and published in 1996

buffy the vampire slayer

Although it was actually a television series, it was an entertainment product tailored to the audiences of the turn of the millennium (1997 – 2003) with Sarah Michelle Gellar playing an American high school girl who, in the company of her friends and the librarian , they discover, thanks to the books, the mysteries of the door to the underworld revealing the true personality of all the characters that in several cases mutated to that of some demonic or supernatural being.

An extra fact: this series was written by Joss Whedona renowned North American film and television director, screenwriter and producer, with productions among which several from the Marvel universe stand out, such as the saga of The Avengers, Glee and Toy Story, but on whom many accusations of sexual harassment and improper behavior in the recording sets.

Julie & Julia, 2009

Julia Child (1912 – 2004), played in this film by Meyl Streep, was a chef, author and television presenter, she went down in history as the woman who brought the best of French cuisine to American homes with her book ‘The Art of French Cuisine’ (1961); for her part, Julie Powell, played by Amy Adams, takes on the challenge of preparing the 524 recipes in Child’s book within a year while she tries to escape a bureaucratic job that makes her unhappy.

The film shows a parallel in the lives of both women, highlights the role of their respective partners in the process of fulfilling their dreams, the publication of their respective books and their personal fulfillment.

‘The Art of French Cuisine’ (1961), Julia Child

