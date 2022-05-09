Chicken with pulley, the most absurd puzzle of graphic adventures is on Monkey Island and this is its story

The Secret of Monkey Island is an exemplary video game in all aspects. It has an interesting story, it’s so funny that it’s often laughable, it has clever puzzles, and it even has one of the most absurd, but at the same time, celebrated puzzles in video games. This is the story of “Chicken with Pulley”.

It’s great to write about the Monkey Island series right now because, after the announcement of Return to Monkey Island, people surprisingly want to read about the series. Only a few months ago it was suicide in terms of visits, something that didn’t matter to us and that’s why we did several specials like this one inside Monkey Island, so good that Alejandro Pascual signed it, but it’s always good to be read, right? In 3DGames We can’t be more fans of graphic adventures in general and those of LucasFilm in particular, so everyone is happy. The fact is that it keeps calling my attention that one of the true icons of the genre continues to be the puzzle of the pulley chicken. Surely, in fact, you already know it. In a fairly logical video game with all the puzzles, this moment where we use a rubber chicken with a pulley in the middle to get around a cliff via a zip line. Total nonsense, right?

When I first got into video games and came back to The Secret of Monkey Island, a game I hadn’t played since I was a kid, it seemed so out of place compared to other puzzles that I always thought it was some kind of criticism of the game. gender itself. To all those graphic adventures that did not make much effort to take care of the logic of the puzzles in order for them to make sense. There were, and many, that did not deal well with this type of aspect. Over time, only the truly good ones have remained in the collective imagination, but at that time I played the genre a lot and found authentic nonsense. Perhaps it was me who was more eager for this message than Ron Gilbert, Noah Falstein and company themselves, but having seen the lack of subtlety of their messages against certain commercial policies (remember that “do not pay more than 20 dollars for a video game” that is one of the most remembered and celebrated messages in the game). The thing is that it is not. There was not a hint of criticism of the system or the competition, what we did have was a runaway creative crisis Lucas’s team to deal with a certain situation.

The Secret of Monkey Island puzzle

All graphic adventure developments have what their creators usually refer to as “the puzzle”. The puzzle that they know how it should end so that the story can continue but that they are not able to properly implement with the objects that the protagonist has at that point in the game or with the circumstances in which he finds himself. As Ron Gilbert explains on his own blog, all of the solutions to that puzzle in the game were “too obscure or too arbitrary” to make the cut.

Fuck everything, let’s make a rubber chicken with a pulley in the middleRon Gilbert“The player needed to plant himself in Hook Island and doing it through a zip line seemed like the best option,” Gilbert acknowledges in the text. “It seemed ideal, but we couldn’t find an interesting and intelligent way to make that work. We could use some fabric or even clothes, but it seemed boring. We think of a pulley or similar, but we also found it boring. I don’t remember who had the idea, Steve Purcell sounds to me, but it could have been Dave Grossman or Noah Falstein as well.” The thing is that the solution came from their own frustration at the impasse they found themselves in. everything, let’s make a rubber chicken with a pulley in the middle”, they said to themselves. The idea seemed so funny to them that it stayed. “It’s a puzzle solved with humor”.

It is sometimes considered bad adventure game design when the solution can be clever or even funny as in this case, but when it is executed based on objects that could be useful in another situation: that could cause player confusion. “It is the example of the axe,” explains the creative. “You might need it to chop down a tree (which would be a pretty simple and boring puzzle), but the problem with the ax is that it’s a universal tool of destruction that you might want to use on absolutely anything. Even breaking locked doors, and not you can make your character stay all the time by saying: I do not want to do that“. It is a drastic example but it is understandable. The point is that it was not going to be a problem with this solution that they came up with, of course. “We did not think of many puzzles that could be solved with a rubber chicken with a pulley , so we were pretty cool with that,” Gilbert jokes.

So the chicken with a pulley is not a “recadito” to other graphic adventures or a critical evening of the state of the genre at that time. It’s simply an emergency solution to a creative problem the studio was having. And you know what? It is already on its own merits one of the favorite and most remembered puzzles by lovers of the genre. Sometimes a formidable answer comes out of an apparently insoluble problem. That’s why geniuses are, right?